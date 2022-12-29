Have the Cubs done enough this offseason to be contenders in 2023?

Heading into the offseason the Cubs were expected to be major players in the loaded free-agent pool. Fast forward to post-winter meetings and as we analyze what the Cubs have done so far there are seriously mixed feelings. Some would argue that the Cubs have done enough with Swanson as their big fish and bringing in Taillon, Smyly, Bellinger, and Barnhart. That what the Cubs already had on the roster plus these additions are enough to contend for a division title in 2023.

On the other hand, there are grumblings around the North Side that Jed Hoyer and the rest of his staff have not done enough. With the aforementioned loaded free-agent pool fans are a little disgruntled that the Cubs did not come away with an Aaron Judge or a DeGrom or even Trea Turner. Apparently the moves the Cubs have made this offseason are not splashy enough for some fans’ appetites.

The Cubs could still make a big move at this year’s deadline

Do not fear Cubs fans more help could potentially be on the way and in a big way. ESPN’s Joon Lee recently reported that the Red Sox and Star Third basemen Rafael Devers are “galaxies apart” in negotiations. With Devers contract expiring at the end of next season he is now in a similar situation as ex-teammate Xander Bogaerts who recently left Boston and inked a long-term deal with the Padres.

With this news about Devers and Boston’s brass in mind, CBS sports recently asked its writers where they think Rafael Devers will begin the 2023 season, finish the season, and where he will play in 2024. One Writer, Matt Snyder, predicted that the Cubs will trade for Devers at some point during the 2023 season and then sign him to a long-term deal.

I’M GOING TO ASSUME THE RED SOX ARE NOT CONTENDERS IN JULY OF THIS SEASON AND THAT THE CUBS ARE FIGHTING FOR SECOND PLACE — BARELY ABOVE .500 OR EVEN JUST AT .500 — WITH THE BREWERS BEHIND THE CARDINALS IN A LACKLUSTER NL CENTRAL. DEVERS’ PRIME FITS WITH THE CUBS’ WINDOW AND A MIDDLE-ORDER LEFTY WHO PLAYS THIRD BASE IS A PERFECT FIT. THEY SHOULD HAVE THE PROSPECT PACKAGE BY THEN TO PULL OFF A DEAL FOR DEVERS. ALL THAT’S LEFT IS BEING AGGRESSIVE ENOUGH WITH AN EXTENSION OFFER TO GET A DEAL DONE BEFORE FREE AGENCY, AS THEY DON’T HAVE MUCH MONEY TIED UP IN FUTURE CONTRACTS OTHER THAN DANSBY SWANSON AND SEIYA SUZUKI.

With Boston being in the AL East and not exactly in a great position to contend this upcoming year the Sox could look to deal Devers. Look at how history has treated the Red Sox in years past. Mookie Betts was traded to LA, Xander Bogaerts just left to San Diego. Im sure they would be able to fetch a massive return for the 26 year old superstar in Devers it would be a debacle for them not to make a deal and have Devers walk for nothing.

What could a potential deal for Rafael Devers look like for the Cubs?

Being that Devers is only 26 years old and an absolute stud, trading for the two time all star and career .296 hitter most likely will come at a hefty price. That being said if the Cubs are able to swing a deal for Devers and are able to lock him up long term it would be completely worth it.

Striking a deal for Devers will be tricky for Jed Hoyers. The Sox will no doubt want one if not two of the Cubs top prospects. Thats where things get interesting. It all depends on timing. Cubs top prospect Alex Canario just recently had ankle surgery and is slated for a mid season return. Brennen Davis was just recently shut down in the AFL with a back injury which could be nothing but still.

The Sox will most likely want MLB ready talent for Devers and that is where Canario and Davis come into play. Say Canario or Davis aren’t ready or performing well by the time the deadlines comes around. The Sox could ask for PCA or another top 10 prospect other than Canario or Davis. Only time will tell.

There could be another interesting twist to the potential Devers trade saga. The Red Sox dumping Chris Sale and his contract on another team to lessen the return for Devers. It has been an up and down roller coaster the past few seasons for Sale with him just not being able to shake the injury bug. With that being said the Sox could potentially include Sale in any Devers deal to free up some money. One potential trade according to another insider including Sale could look something like this.

The full deal would be: Rafael Devers and Chris Sale (Red Sox retain $7.5m in 2023 and $2.5m in 2024) For Chris Morel, Keegan Thompson, and Owen Caissie

