BREAKING: Former Chicago Bulls player; star announces retirement (NBA News)

A former Chicago Bulls player has decided to retire after 19 seasons in the NBA. Carmelo Anthony posted a video on his Twitter account declaring his intention to retire this offseason.

The former number three overall pick in the 2003 draft was most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 seasons. Anthony was not on an NBA team this season.

Carmelo Anthony was with the Chicago Bulls…for a week

Anthony was a short-term member of the Bulls during the 2018-19 season. According to WGN, Anthony was traded to the Bulls by the Houston Rockets in a move for the Rockets to save cap space:

“With the nature of the deal being only for salary, there was little chance that Anthony would take the floor for the Bulls, but he was officially a member of the team for a little over a week.”

Anthony was a ten-time All-Star during his career in the NBA and a three-time gold medalist for the US in the Olympics. He was a much-decorated athlete but probably wouldn’t have greatly impacted the 2018-19 Bulls. It still would have been fun to see him play in a Bulls uniform though.

