Report: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson ‘open’ to trade anything in draft

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson made some interesting comments about the team’s strategy heading into the 2023 NHL Draft. Blackhawks fans are waiting impatiently to hear Connor Bedard’s name called with the number one overall pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading anything

The Blackhawks have two picks in the first round, and there have been rumors the Blackhawks could try and trade up to help fortify their offense with Bedard. Davidson was asked about potentially making a trade Wednesday. According to Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, Davidson said he was willing to trade anything during the draft.

Davidson said the Blackhawks had not been asked about a potential trade for their first pick, which is expected to be Bedard.

The consensus is that the Blackhawks wouldn’t entertain an offer for the first pick. However, “anything” is…well, anything, no matter how unlikely.

#Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said he’s open to anything going into the 2023 NHL Draft in regards to potential trades. He has not been approached about trading the No. 1 overall pick, no surprise. He’s not touching that one. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 27, 2023

The Blackhawks could pull a surprise to help Connor Bedard

Davidson seemed to indicate he wasn’t sure if the Blackhawks would be willing to part with their second-round pick to trade up from the 19th overall pick. He thinks will behigh quality players will be available for the Blackhawks to take in the second round.

The Blackhawks need to add depth in the draft. They’re especially weak on the right side after Monday’s trade with the Boston Bruins.

The first pick shouldn’t be a shocker for the Blackhawks when Bedard’s name is called. But the next pick for Chicago could be a surprise.

