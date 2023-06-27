BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks Agree To Terms With All-Star Left Wing

The Chicago Blackhawks have made some major moves in draft week, and that continued with a signing Tuesday. The Blackhawks agreed to a trade Monday that brought Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Chicago from the Boston Bruins.

NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks sign Nick Foligno

The Blackhawks agreed to a new deal with Foligno. According to Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, the Blackhawks signed Foligno to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

No surprise to see higher cap hit for Nick Foligno. Money in short term is no issue for Chicago, and the contract probably needed to be enticing enough for him to want to sign up for being mentor on rebuilding team at this point in his career. #Blackhawks https://t.co/Jj211gZK7m — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 27, 2023

The signing helps the Blackhawks get nearer to their cap floor before they add several new talents, including Connor Bedard, to the roster in the 2023 NHL Draft that starts Wednesday night. The Blackhawks have not hit the cap floor, but the team is said to be interested in signing other big names to the 2023-24 team.

Foligno, a 35-year-old left wing, will be a teacher to the youthful squad in the upcoming season. He earned an All-Star appearance in 2015 during a season he would score a career-high 73 points. Foligno scored 26 points total last season for the Bruins. He played in 60 games.

