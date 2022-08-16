Report: Bulls rookie Justin Lewis sustained an ACL injury

Rookie Justin Lewis will be out for a while

Bad news came Tuesday about the injury status of Chicago Bulls rookie Justin Lewis. Lewis, a two-way contract forward for the Bulls suffered a knee injury, according to multiple reports last week. The Bulls feared he tore his ACL.

News came out Tuesday, per K.C. Johnson, which confirmed the early predicted diagnosis. Lewis will be out indefinitely for an ACL injury that will need surgery.

Updated story on Bulls' two-way rookie Justin Lewis needing surgery for right ACL injury. For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: https://t.co/VGkIGzfKuE — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 16, 2022

It’s an unfortunate situation for the rookie. An ACL is a bad injury to have when you’re trying to impress an NBA staff while on a two-way contract.

Lewis was trying to make the Bulls as a potential backup for Bulls forward Patrick Williams. The injury is another setback for a team that missed many minutes of playing time last season with hurt bodies.

Lewis was productive for the Marquette Golden Eagles in college. He averaged 16.8 points per game and 1.1 steals per game last season for Marquette.

