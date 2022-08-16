Trending
Bulls

Report: Bulls rookie Justin Lewis sustained an ACL injury

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bulls Justin Lewis

Rookie Justin Lewis will be out for a while

Bad news came Tuesday about the injury status of Chicago Bulls rookie Justin Lewis. Lewis, a two-way contract forward for the Bulls suffered a knee injury, according to multiple reports last week. The Bulls feared he tore his ACL.

News came out Tuesday, per K.C. Johnson, which confirmed the early predicted diagnosis. Lewis will be out indefinitely for an ACL injury that will need surgery.

It’s an unfortunate situation for the rookie. An ACL is a bad injury to have when you’re trying to impress an NBA staff while on a two-way contract.

Lewis was trying to make the Bulls as a potential backup for Bulls forward Patrick Williams. The injury is another setback for a team that missed many minutes of playing time last season with hurt bodies.

Lewis was productive for the Marquette Golden Eagles in college. He averaged 16.8 points per game and 1.1 steals per game last season for Marquette.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply