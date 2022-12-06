Willson Contreras could be heading to rival St. Louis Cardinals as the rumors continue to swirl

The St. Louis Cardinals may have the perfect replacement for longtime catcher Yadier Molina. And it won’t make Chicago Cubs fans happy.

Catcher Willson Contreras hit the free agent market this offseason after the Cubs did not trade him and failed to agree to a contract extension. Now, the star catcher could end up in the NL Central with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Cardinals are among the favorites to sign Contreras this offseason. The report comes as the MLB Winter Meetings continue on this week:

#STLCards remain among favorites for Willson Contreras. Looking toward a longtime star of main rival for possible Yadier replacement. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Contreras has been a Cub his entire career and has developed into one of the best catchers in all of baseball in that time. He’s made it known he’d love to stay in Chicago, as trade rumors heated up last Summer.

But the Cubs did not trade Contreras, nor have they reached an agreement on a new deal as he turned down their tender offer.

With Contreras being free to sign anywhere, heading to St. Louis would be heartbreaking for the Cubs who are looking to spend money and become a contender again. Seeing him play not only in the NL Central but in St. Louis is the worst-case scenario.

