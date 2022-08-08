Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has begun his two-game suspension this past Sunday

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson started his two-game suspension this Sunday, during the White Sox’s four-game series against the Rangers. According to the Chicago Tribune, the MLB suspended Anderson and fined him an undisclosed amount for making contact with the plate umpire, Nick Mahrley, during the July 29 game against the Oakland Athletics. Anderson and manager, Tony La Russa, were both ejected during the seventh inning of the game after disagreeing with a strike call.

Anderson was originally supposed to be suspended for three games, but when he appealed it the suspension was reduced down to two. Video evidence shows that Anderson’s helmet had made contact with the umpire’s cap and that the umpire had gestured to his cap to show the violation taking place.

With Tim Anderson’s suspension, he will also miss the doubleheader on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, so the Sox have called up an infielder, Lenyn Sosa, from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and optioned Tanner Banks, to the Charlotte Knights before Sunday’s game.

Sosa during his time with the Knights had a pretty fair record of .316/.367/.512 bringing it home with a total of 58 RBIs and 57 hits in just 85 games this season alone. In comparison, these stats line up similar to Andersoons and shouldn’t fare that differently in the two games he will be out. When asked about the suspension and change, Manager La Russa was quoted saying,

“For right now, it’s just to protect us the two days Tim is missing.”

