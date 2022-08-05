Javier Báez made debuted in dramatic fashion with the Chicago Cubs on August 5, 2014

Javier Báez was one of the most exciting Chicago Cubs players in recent memory. He played in 9 seasons with the Cubs before being shipped to the New York Mets at the 2021 trade deadline. In those nine seasons, Báez would become a Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger, 2x All-Star, MVP runner-up, and of course, a World Series Champion in 2016.

Javier Báez’s career began on the road against the Colorado Rockies in 2014. In his debut, Báez went 1-6 at the plate, but Cubs fans know that El Mago has a flair for the dramatic. In the top of the 12th inning, Javier Báez homered off reliever Boone Logan to give the Cubs the lead and the 6-5 victory.

5 years ago today Javier Báez homered in the 12th inning in his MLB debut. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/5gHx8MkWag — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 5, 2019

Javier Báez’s time in Chicago was filled with exciting and memorable plays, so it makes sense that his career began with a game-winning homer in the 12th inning.

Cubs fans must be getting used to players hitting memorable homers in their big league debuts. Since 2010, fans have watched Starlin Castro, Jorge Soler, Willson Contreras, and Christopher Morel all homer in their very first at-bats.

Cubs fans are likely to see a few more big-league debuts this year. The team will likely want to get a look at several young players now that the trade deadline has passed. Hopefully, some of these are as memorable as Javier Báez’s in 2014.

