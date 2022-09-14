A recent report states that Trea Turner and Carlos Rodon are interested in signing with the Chicago Cubs this offseason.

The end of the regular season is almost here, so naturally, fans will be intrigued by potential off-season signings. Thankfully, it seems as though some premier players may be interested in signing with the Chicago Cubs.

According to David Kaplan, SS Trea Turner and SP Carlos Rodon are interested in signing with the Cubs. There have been rumors that the Cubs have been interested in signing a top shortstop for a while now. It seems increasingly likely that Turner could be that guy. Carlos Rodon has an opt-out this offseason from his 2-year contract with San Francisco. If the Cubs can lure Rodon away from the Giants, he could help round out a blossoming rotation in Chicago.

According to @thekapman: Shortstop Trea Turner is interested in signing with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. "Cubs mutually interested in Turner." Pitcher Carlos Rodon is also interested in signing with the Cubs this offseason. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 14, 2022

The Cubs are poised to have an interesting free agency period. This free agent class is filled with potential targets. Trea Turner would be an exciting addition to the Cubs. The thought of a premier shortstop coming to the Cubs is interesting due to the emergence of Nico Hoerner. It remains unclear how the Cubs would handle this potential situation.

Despite the Cubs’ record, the team’s starters have had one of the best ERAs in baseball since the All-star break. Rodon would be a strong addition to this rotation that has shown great promise. What a potential rotation would look like remains somewhat unclear. Some surefire pieces in the rotation seem to be Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman, and Keegan Thompson. The Cubs have had starts from over a dozen starting pitchers in 2022. Having some consistency on the mound will be huge for next season.

