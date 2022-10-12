Ex-Cubs pitchers Scott Effross and David Robertson are going to miss time with injuries

The Cubs bullpen was solid during the first half of the regular season. Most of the praise was for the back end of the bullpen that featured the funk of Scott Effross and closer David Robertson.

At the trade deadline, The Cubs shipped both of them off. Effross was traded to the Yankees for one of their best prospects in pitcher Hayden Wesneski. His MLB debut season was electric (2.18 ERA). The future is bright for Wesneski as he continues to grow. On the hand, Robertson was traded to the Phillies for another pitching prospect in Ben Brown.

Both the relievers continued their strong seasons with their new teams. Heading into the postseason, Robertson and the Phillies defeated the Cardinals in the Wild Card round. Robertson pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two. However, while celebrating a home run by fellow teammate Bryce Harper, Robertson injured himself.

Per Rob Thomson: Phillies reliever David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cards last round. He’s out for the division series. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 11, 2022

It’s a huge loss for a Phillies team that does not boast a strong bullpen. Hopefully, Robertson gets a chance to pitch again in the postseason as the Phillies stole a win from the defending champs.

The Yankees claimed Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. However, they will be without one of their top bullpen options in Scott Effross. Sporting a 2.13 ERA with the Yankees, he was lights out. News broke out that he needed Tommy John surgery which will sideline Effross for at least a year.

Scott Effross was shocked when he learned he needed Tommy John surgery. He thought the soreness he was feeling in his elbow was normal at the end of a season. Now he's out for the next 12 to 18 months, feeling disappointed that he can't help his team.https://t.co/yc8dCzfKXW — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) October 11, 2022

Scott Effross was excluded from the ALDS roster because he had an elbow issue and it’s been determined that he will need Tommy John surgery. Major loss for the Yankees, who viewed Effross as a linchpin reliever in this postseason and beyond. #effross https://t.co/emS4GMZgZd — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 11, 2022

It’s a tragic outcome for a pitcher who was having a brilliant season. Hoping for a speedy recovery to both him and Robertson.

