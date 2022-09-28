Despite a poor season overall in 2022, the Chicago Cubs have a bright spot with pitcher Hayden Weseneski

It is not a secret that the Chicago Cubs have struggled in the team’s 2022 campaign. They are currently 68-86 and sitting 21.5 games out of first place in the division and 15.5 games out of a wild card spot.

Between injuries and lack of production, there has not been many great things about the Chicago Cubs this year.

One of the few bright spots is the Cubs’ 24-year old prospect acquired in the Scott Effross trade, Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski recently made his MLB debut on September 6 of this season. He had a debut that kids can’t even dream of, going 5 shutout innings and only surrendering 2 hits. He also just threw an immaculate inning last week in Pittsburgh (9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 strikeouts).

Hayden Wesneski. The i is for immaculate. pic.twitter.com/DqOOFomUMh — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2022

After a stellar debut, Wesneski is now sporting a 2-1 record, with a 2.45 era, 4 walks, and 24 strikeouts. His ability to throw his slider anywhere in the zone in any given count is something that has led him to an unbelievable start to his young career.

To go with his wipeout slider, Wesneski has also showed a presence on the mound that many pitchers struggle to present. That presence that Wesneski has is an intimidation factor that he can use to his advantage.

Watching Wesneski pitch, it is obvious that he has a confidence about him that can also be found in some of the top arms in the game, like Scherzer, Kershaw, and Verlander. Having this confidence has allowed him to excel at the highest level so far to date.

The one thing that scouts were worried about with Wesneski was his fastball. They thought that it may be very hittable at the big league level since it only sits in the low 90s while most guys sit in the mid-upper 90s.

Wesneski has shut his critics up so far as he has proven his fastball is just fine for the MLB level. Part of the reason for this is that he tends to hide his fastball so that hitters pick it up later in his throwing motion, which makes the fastball seem faster than it is.

The other wonderful thing about his fastball is that it mimics the release point of all his other pitches. This means that, out of the hand, hitters can not tell what pitch is coming until it is too late, as you can see below in the video via Pitching Ninja:

Hayden Wesneski, 92mph Two Seamer and 82mph Breaking Ball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/SfHgzAYpae — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 7, 2022

Wesneski is doing great so far in his young career, but if he can add some velocity to the fastball then he may find himself as a premier pitcher in the MLB in a few years. That is not an over-exaggeration, he is that good.

If you’re a Cubs fan, do yourself a favor and look at Wesneski’s highlights whenever you feel the urge to look at the standings. There are bright things ahead for this young man and the Chicago Cubs.

