Hayden Wesneski was called up to the big leagues on Tuesday morning and made his MLB debut on Tuesday night.

The Chicago Cubs acquired Hayden Wesneski from the New Yankees at this year’s trade deadline. The Cubs traded away reliever Scott Effross to acquire the highly anticipated prospect. On Tuesday morning, he was called up and made his debut later that night.

Wesneski made his debut against the Cincinnati Reds. Wade Miley started the game and pitched the first 4 innings. The game was closed out by Wesneski as he pitched the final five innings for the Cubs. In those five innings, the rookie recorded 8 strikeouts, allowed 1 walk, and only 2 hits. After his first career appearance, the rookie’s ERA will remain 0.

Hayden Wesneski's big league debut: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K and the W. pic.twitter.com/CIwwpmufCk — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 7, 2022

Wesneski is one of several rookies who have impressed for the Cubs this season. Not only that, he’s one of several rookies who have had memorable debuts. Fans will remember the massive home run that Christopher Morel hit in his debut. Brandon Hughes even struck out the side in his debut as continues to be one of the team’s top relievers. Wesneski’s impressive debuted will certainly be remembered among those.

Hayden Wesneski, 92mph Two Seamer and 82mph Breaking Ball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/SfHgzAYpae — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 7, 2022

Fans will definitely enjoy seeing Wesneski’s nasty slider for years to come. Hayden Wesneski is poised to be a big part of the team next season. Whether or not he’ll be able to crack the rotation has yet to be seen. Either way, Cubs’ pitching is poised to improve greatly next season.

