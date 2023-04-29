Chicago White Sox OF Luis Robert gets benched in first inning after poor hustle

Well, this is embarrassing. If you follow baseball at all, you know how pathetic the Chicago White Sox have been this season, as especially as of late. They’re in the midst of a ten-game losing streak, which is tied for the seventh longest in franchise history.

Just about a week ago, I did an article on how I thought the play of Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert was one of the only shining spots during the season thus far. Today, he proved me wrong after his lackluster effort going to first base in the first inning got him benched. This game is at also at home, making matter even worse. Check it out below.

The White Sox have given up already and it’s not even May yet. pic.twitter.com/I7fPdMTBs4 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 29, 2023

Pathetic and inexcusable. There’s really no other words for it. Hard to watch if you’re a fan of the South Side, and it brings up an uncomfortable topic which is the possibility of blowing this team up. Nothing seems to work right now.

At least the Chicago Bears had a good NFL Draft!

