Dylan Cease continues his dominant stretch with more honors.

Chicago White Sox star pitcher Dylan Cease has earned AL pitcher of the month honors for the second straight month, he is the first pitcher in club history to receive the award in consecutive months.

Dylan Cease has been named the American League Pitcher of the Month for July, his second consecutive monthly honor. pic.twitter.com/wDzILdf3Ld — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2022

Cease posted an impressive stat line in July earning a 5-1 record for the month. The 26-year-old was nearly un-hittable throughout the month posting a career low .76 ERA in July according to statmuse.com, striking out 40 batters and only giving up 26 hits over that span.

Can Dylan Cease be a dark horse candidate for AL-Cy Young?

Cease has really hit a groove since the middle of June and the White Sox are benefiting heavily from it, winning eight of the last 10 games he’s pitched. The dominant pitching of Cease has to put his name in the Cy-Young conversation. In this one-month span Cease’s ERA has dropped to 2.01 and he’s earned 11 wins throughout the year, good for third and fourth best in the MLB. Cease is also currently in second place for strikeouts in the league with 161.

With stats like these, it’s a wonder how he was snubbed from making his first All-star game appearance. If Cease is able to keep up the elite pitching, he has a chance of making history by becoming the 18th pitcher to win a Cy-young award without earning an all-star selection the same season.

