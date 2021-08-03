Chicago Bulls Acquire Demar DeRozan From San Antonio Spurs

The Chicago Bulls’ successful offseason continues. The Bulls have officially acquired guard Demar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and signed him to a 3 year $85 million contract. The Bulls are sending the Spurs Thad Young, Al-Fariq Aminu, their 2025 first-round pick and their 2022 and 2025 second-round picks. Full Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan on a three-year, $85M deal includes Young, Aminu, the 2025 first-round pick and the 2022 and 2025 seconds to San Antonio. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021 Derozan had been a name connected to the Bulls in recent days, but the main rumors surrounded a sign and trade involving Lauri Markkanen. The Bulls seems to have made a better deal here that allows them to keep Lauri Markkanen in the short term to either get a return on a sign and trade for him since he is a restricted free agent, or roll into the 2021-2022 season and see if Markkanen can develop into the player the Bulls thought they were getting in the 2017 NBA Draft. A Markkanen return to the Bulls seems unlikely, but the Bulls were at least able to keep him as a valuable trade chip as the league moves further into the offseason.

DeRozan, who turns 32 in August, is a 12-year NBA veteran who has spent the last three seasons in San Antonio after starting his career with the Toronto Raptors. The USC product has averaged 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game in his career and made four All-Star Games. In his recent run with San Antonio DeRozan has shown the ability to be a reliable facilitator as he has averaged over six assists per game for the Spurs, including nearly seven last season.

DeRozan joins a Bulls backcourt that has seen a significant makeover so far this offseason with the acquisition of Lonzo Ball, DeRozan, and the drafting of Ayo Dosunmu.

