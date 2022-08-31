Bleacher Report named DeMar DeRozan as one of the Most Overrated Players of the Last 10 years.

Is there a more lazy and thoughtless way to criticize something than to call it overrated? Well, that’s exactly what Bleacher Report did in their latest edition of ‘unwarranted hate directed at DeMar DeRozan.’ Bleacher Report recently published an article titled “Most Overrated Players of the Last 10 Years“.

Bleacher Report named Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as one of the NBA’s most overrated players in the last 10 years. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 31, 2022

The list constructed by Andy Bailey consists of five NBA players who all have had successful NBA careers. Perhaps the biggest question mark on this hastily thrown-together list is DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan has had an incredible NBA career and continues to improve even at 33 years old.

This nitpicking disrespect towards DeMar DeRozan isn’t anything new from Bleacher Report. Last offseason, when he signed with the Chicago Bulls, Bleacher Report called it the “worst signing of the offseason.” Naturally, DeMar DeRozan went on to have yet another incredible season.

In the 2021-22 season, DeRozan was All-NBA, made his 5th All-Star team, and only trailed Trae Young for most points scored in the season. It wouldn’t be surprising if DeMar DeRozan has another career year in his second season with the Chicago Bulls. Bulls fans are happy to have DeRozan. His incredible midrange ability (which was also criticized in Bleacher Report’s list) was jaw-dropping at times.

Luka: “Did you ever miss in your life? The mid-range shot?” DeMar: “Sometimes.” Luka: “But like, 19 out of 20 you make?” pic.twitter.com/ljfrg3qVHk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 30, 2022

It can be argued that DeRozan has underachieved in his 13-year NBA career. That could only be the case because high-caliber players like DeRozan have incredible standards and expectations placed on them. Hopefully, Bleacher Report lazily inscribing one of the best players of this generation with a label like ‘overrated’ just adds more fuel to the fire for this upcoming Bulls season.

