DeMar DeRozan signed with the Chicago Bulls one year ago today. Bleacher Report ranked the signing as the worst of the offseason.

On August 3rd, 2021, the Chicago Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan to a 3-year, $85 million deal. In his first season with the Bulls, DeRozan made his first All-Star team since the 2017-18 season. He finished 7th in the league in scoring with 27.9 PPG and shot a career-high 35.2% from three.

DeMar DeRozan had an incredible first season for the Bulls and fans are thrilled to have him. Before last season began, A Bleacher Report article titled “Ranking the 10 Worst Signings of 2021 NBA Free Agency” ranked the DeRozan signing as the #1 worst. Naturally, DeMar DeRozan went on to have one of the most impressive seasons by a Chicago Bull in recent memory.

DeRozan’s first season with the Bulls was filled with memorable moments and had no shortage of clutch shots. These back-to-back game winners on December 31st and January 1st may have been the epidemy of that.

DeMar DeRozan also had a historic scoring run in the 2021-22 season. In total, DeRozan recorded 28 thirty-point games last season. He became the 7th player in NBA history with 8 straight 35-point games and also managed to break a record formerly held by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

DeMar DeRozan has broken Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive games with 35+ points on 50% or better shooting. pic.twitter.com/bmHRUg5tf2 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2022

DeMar DeRozan’s first season with the Chicago Bulls was incredibly impressive, especially when you remember that he was the worst signing of the entire offseason. DeRozan led the Bulls to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and has them poised to compete for a top seed this year. For all these reasons, Chicago fans will be delighted to hear that Bleacher Report recently ranked the Chicago Bulls’ starting five as the 18th best in the league.

DeRozan has already silenced many doubters since signing with Chicago. After falling short last season, the entire team will look to silence a few more when the 2022-23 season begins in October.

