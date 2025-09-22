Insider: Now’s time to buy Chicago Bulls stock for the future

The Chicago Bulls have been accused, fairly so, of being aimless for the last few seasons. But at least slightly, things have changed a little bit. The future is a little brighter than it has been, and the front office seems a little more focused on it than usual. It has one insider believing this could be the shift this franchise has desperately needed.

One insider is all-in on Chicago Bulls’ growth

James Herbert of CBS Sports broke down everything that’s impacting the Chicago Bulls this season. There are reasons (Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue, Josh Giddey) to be optimistic, but this is also the Bulls we’re talking about. They usually don’t pay off optimism.

Herbert, taking the optimist’s route, wrote, “This is by far the best I’ve felt about the Bulls since the first half of the 2021-22 season, which turned out to be nothing more than a (beautiful, memorable) blip. I loved the way they played at the end of last season, and I must have watched Josh Giddey’s full-court buzzer-beater against the Lakers 200 times.”

He admitted that it’s “cool” to hate the Bulls right now, but he envisions a world where NBA media start talking about how fun the Bulls are just a few weeks into the season. They have the pieces to be a fun, if not solid, team this year. He called them a “League Pass” team, meaning everyone will want to tune in even if they’re not amazing.

“Giddey’s going to continue to push the pace and throw outrageous passes. It’s impossible not to like Matas Buzelis. All the stat nerds have been hyping up Noa Essengue, too. Now’s the time to buy Bulls stock!” he concluded.

There are absolutely reasons to be hesitant, such as the Isaac Okoro trade, Josh Giddey’s playoff performance in the past, and the front office/ownership. But there are some things that provide optimism, like Giddey’s growth, Essengue’s potential, and Buzelis’ development. Things could lean positive for the Bulls this year and finally give them something to build on and actually move into the future.

