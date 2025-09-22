Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Injury Updates

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up their fourth day of training camp on Sunday with another intense practice session, as players continued to sharpen their skills and conditioning ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season.

While the on-ice work was spirited, head coach Jeff Blashill addressed a few absences that caught the attention of fans and media. Fortunately for Chicago, none of the latest updates appears to be cause for major concern.

Burakovsky Sidelined Briefly for Chicago Blackhawks

Two notable names missing from Sunday’s skate were defenseman Connor Murphy and newly acquired forward Andre Burakovsky. Blashill clarified that Murphy’s absence was simply a maintenance day, a common occurrence during the grind of training camp for veteran players.

Maintenance days are designed to give experienced players a brief physical reset, ensuring they remain healthy for the long season ahead. Murphy, a key part of Chicago’s blue line and one of the team’s most reliable defenders, is expected to log heavy minutes against top competition in 2025–26. Taking a precautionary rest day helps prevent minor aches from developing into something more serious. Fans can rest easy knowing Murphy’s absence was purely preventative, and he is slated to return to practice Monday morning.

Burakovsky, entering his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks, was also absent due to a lower-body injury. Blashill described the issue as “nothing too serious,” emphasizing that the skilled winger is expected back at practice on Monday as well. The team will certainly want Burakovsky healthy and integrated into their system, as his offensive creativity and playoff experience are expected to play a significant role in Chicago’s top-six forward group.

Additional Updates from Sunday’s Practice

While Murphy and Burakovsky drew the most attention, they weren’t the only players unavailable. AJ Spellacy, Ty Henry, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were already known to be out before Sunday’s session, with their absences previously explained by the team.

During practice, both Brett Seney and Landon Slaggert left the ice early and were listed as unavailable for the remainder of the day. The team has not provided further details on their statuses, but Blashill did not indicate any serious injuries. Monitoring their participation in Monday’s session will be important as the Blackhawks continue camp.

Despite these absences, the overall mood around the rink remained positive. The fourth day of camp featured high-paced drills and competitive scrimmages, with the coaching staff focusing on conditioning and system play. With so many young players competing for limited roster spots, the intensity was high as prospects sought to make lasting impressions.

The Blackhawks’ training camp has already showcased their promising mix of experienced veterans and talented newcomers. Connor Bedard, fresh off a stellar rookie campaign, continues to look dynamic and confident, while defensive prospects like Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov are turning heads with their poise and puck movement.

