Chicago Bears believe win over Cowboys can turn season around

The Chicago Bears entered Week 3 needing a win to save their season. Facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys would have meant the Bears were looking to head into their early bye with a 1-3 or 0-4 record.

With a convincing 31-14 win over Dallas (following a players-only meeting), the Bears have some momentum heading into their road trip in Las Vegas, and the team is optimistic they can go on a run after a rough start to the season.

A turning point for the Chicago Bears

Following Sunday’s win, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said the team has a strong belief in each other.

“We have so many guys that care,” Williams said. “We always felt that our hard work, our preparation, the long-drive drill, the two-minutes, the moments, the four-minute, situational third downs, those are going to come. I know we started off 0-2, but the belief was still there. The trust was still there. It’s just being able to go out there and do it.”

Head coach Ben Johnson credited the locker room for addressing issues after the embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. He thinks the Bears are in a good position after the win.

‘We’re behind the eight ball here,” Johnson said. “We’re 1-2 and we’ve got to get back to .500.”

Per ESPN BET, the Raiders enter the week as 1.5-point favorites over Chicago. However, Las Vegas has issues of its own to fix this week after being humiliated 41-24 by the Washington Commanders and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks