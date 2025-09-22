Chicago Bears receive encouraging update on Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland went down early in Sunday’s dominating 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie caught only one pass, a big 31 yard grab that helped the Bears move down the field to score on their opening drive.

Loveland suffered a hip injury after only 6 snaps and did not return to the game. Fortunately for the Bears, it seems the injury isn’t as serious. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the tight end’s hip injury is “not to be believed as serious and he is expected to have a chance to play Sunday”

The Chicago Bears have an encouraging update on Colston Loveland

Schefter announced the encouraging update on Loveland, via X.

Bears TE Colston Loveland’s hip injury is not believed to be serious and he is expected to have a chance to play Sunday at the Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2025

During Monday afternoon’s press conference, Ben Johnson confirmed Schefter’s report, stating that “it doesn’t seem like anything super serious.”

It was unfortunate to see Loveland go down on Sunday, especially when he was starting to find his footing in the Bears’ offense. Even though he only had one reception, he was targeted three times early in the game. Hopefully, he can come back fully healthy in time for Week 4 against the Raiders.

