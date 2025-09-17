Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has sent his roster another warning regarding the team’s practice habits. During Wednesday’s afternoon media session, Johnson called out and slammed his entire roster.

According to Zack Pearson of Bear Report, the Bears’ head coach sent out a fiery warning to the roster. Johnson told the media, “I think our practice habits have yet to reflect a championship caliber team.”

Could there be changes to the Chicago Bears’ starting lineup?

One of the only positive things regarding Chicago’s 0-2 start is how Johnson has held himself and players accountable. Johnson is trying to set a standard for the team and will not allow bad habits in games to continue. One of the biggest issues the team has had is the constant penalties. The Bears had multiple false starts and holding penalties during key drives of both Week 1 and Week 2.

Considering the warnings that Johnson has given his team, it looks like change is imminent.

There seems to be a chance that the Bears might end up benching some starters in favor of younger players. Following Sunday’s embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, it is clear that the Bears need to figure something out as soon as possible.

It looks like there are players on the Bears’ roster who are on very thin ice. The Bears will begin preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.