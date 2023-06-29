The Blackhawks have traded for veteran Corey Perry

The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in another veteran that is a former MVP for the 2023-24 season, and he’s not a fan favorite.

On Thursday, the Blackhawks acquired the rights to Corey Perry from Tampa Bay for a 2024 7th round pick, the team announced. The move is an interesting one given Perry’s history against Chicago over the years. Just search “Corey Perry Blackhawks” on Twitter and you will see.

Blackhawks have acquired UFA rights to Corey Perry from the Lightning in exchange for a 2024 7th rounder. How you are feeling about this one, Hawks fans? — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) June 29, 2023

But that was then, and this is a new era of hockey for the franchise.

With the team having the No. 1 pick and selecting Connor Bedard, this is another potential move to help out the rookie early in his career. They also acquired veteran Taylor Hall from Boston this week, bringing in another voice to that locker room.

The 38-year-old Perry has a fiesty playing style and is one of those guys that you hate playing against but love having on your team. Let’s see how this works out for Chicago going into this season.

