ESPN has Chicago Blackhawks draft another surprising center in 1st-round

The Chicago Blackhawks could be taking yet another center in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks will, of course, select Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the draft Wednesday. The mystery for the Blackhawks Wednesday is who they will take at 19.

The Blackhawks need forward help this offseason. They upgraded their offense Monday in a trade with the Boston Bruins that will add Taylor Hall to their forward position. The Blackhawks are expected to take another forward after Bedard.

Chicago Blackhawks projected to take Oliver Moore

Kevin Weekes with ESPN recently released their mock draft for Wednesday. Weekes has the Blackhawks take Bedard with the first overall pick, and then they wait for Oliver Moore to fall to them at 19:

“[Moore] could go much higher. Really good skater, very crafty and had some big numbers in the NTDP this year. I think you are getting so much skill for a team that is trying to collect as much of that skill as possible. The fact that he slipped? I don’t see how you don’t take him here if you’re Chicago. So why is he going late in this mock draft? I’m looking at some of these teams based on their fit. I think there are certain teams in this draft that are more established at forward, whereas going to Chicago would be a better opportunity for him to flourish with a guy like Bedard.”

The Blackhawks would do well to draft Moore. But they might have to trade up to get him. Moore played well last season. He scored 26 goals and had 36 assists with the US developmental team. According to Dayton Reimer with The Hockey Writers, Moore is regarded highly for his speed:

The first thing anyone says about Oliver Moore is his incredible speed and for a good reason. In an incredibly deep draft class filled with high-skill centers, he might be the fastest of the bunch. He can get up to top speed in the blink of an eye, and if he’s given any space, he can blow by opponents like they were standing still. That level of speed allows him to dictate the flow of the game, as does his agility. He can spot and turn on a dime and change speed effortlessly, ensuring that no matter what happens, as long as he has the puck, his team will get a scoring chance.

Moore and Bedard would be coming into a good situation together. They would get to learn behind a good teaching duo of Hall and Nick Foligno.

Here are highlights of Oliver Moore, courtesy of ThatDucksFan.

