We take a look at the season in review for Chicago Bulls in 2023-24

It might be time for serious evaluation from the Chicago Bulls after completing their 2023/24 campaign. What could be the way forward for Billy Donovan and the franchise?

Quick Glance Into The Bulls 2023/24 Campaign

The Chicago Bulls had one hell of a ride in the just-concluded season. The team had yet another awful campaign, and Vice President Arturas Karnisovas has vowed to end the team’s abysmal performances after missing out on the playoffs again. The Bulls (39-43) finished 4th in the Central Division and 9th on the Eastern Conference log.

Billy Donovan and his Bulls needed to qualify for the playoffs through a play-in tournament, but they fumbled. The No. 9 seeded Chicago Bulls faced the No. 10 seed Atlanta Hawks in their first Play-in game, and they won 131-116.

Their quest to secure a playoff spot ended after their second Play-in game against the No.8 seed Miami Heat, which they lost 112-91. The defeat indicates that the franchise missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

What’s Next for the Chicago Bulls?

The last time the Chicago Bulls won Conference titles and the NBA Championship was in 1998. That’s quite a long time ago. The Chicago-based basketball team just concluded their 2023/24 campaign, and it’s nothing short of terrible, failing to improve from the previous season’s losing record. The NBA franchise will head into the off-season seeking a lasting solution to their non-competitiveness in recent years – probably an overhaul of the management and the team.

In April 2020, the Chicago Bulls hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations. Head Coach Billy Donovan also came into the club the same year, aiming to move the team forward. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a significant change since these moves. The Bulls have only made a playoff appearance (2021/2022) since then, crashing out in the first round.

Although it can be inevitable, injuries were one of their setbacks. This is another area that also needs intervention. For instance, Zach LaVine, who only played 25 games this season before undergoing a season-ending surgery, was one of the top scorers in the squad.

Injury Update: Zach LaVine will undergo surgery on right foot as the next step in his recovery process. LaVine will be out 4-6 months. https://t.co/sINnQhiMj4 pic.twitter.com/wNpsZxkm0j — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 3, 2024

While Coby White stepped up in his absence, it was not enough to push the Bulls into the playoffs. Hence, a decision must be made concerning Zach LaVine’s future at the franchise before the start of the new season. The same goes for the Bulls’ point guard, Lonzo Ball, who has been out since 2022. Aside from finding a solution to their players’ fitness, quality trades need to be made.

Final Verdict

The Chicago Bulls used to be one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. However, a lot has changed; they’ve become a shadow of their old selves. Whatever they are currently doing isn’t working. Also, being stuck in the past won’t help. It is time to start making significant moves. Solid additions to the team and a change in management can initiate a turnaround for the franchise. While it might take some time to manifest, improving their future outlook is essential, and they need to start now.

