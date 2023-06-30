Jevon Carter agrees to deal with Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been active as free agency is not even an hour old in the NBA on Friday night.

After agreeing to bring back point guard Coby White on a three-year deal, the team has also added another player to the position. Veteran Jevon Carter has agreed to a three-year deal worth $20M per Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Carter leaves the Bucks to bring Bulls his perimeter toughness. pic.twitter.com/AjqjxN3rKO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The 27-year-old guard is a native of Maywood, Illinois which is just outside of Chicago. He played his college basketball at West Virginia before making stops with Memphis, Phoenix, Brooklyn and most recently Milwaukee.

Carter averaged 8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Bucks last season. The Chicago Bulls have now addressed the point guard spot with two signings as Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the entire season.

