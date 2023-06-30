Chicago Bulls: Rumors to land 10X NBA All-Star in exchange for Zach LaVine picking up steam

The Chicago Bulls are expected to be aggressive this offseason, and their name is becoming hot in the sweepstakes to land a star player.

The Bulls know they need to change their shot selection and get better on offense. Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas has said he has the green light to go into the luxury tax to make the team a serious contender. He said after the draft, the Bulls planned to get help with shooting in the offseason.

Chicago Bulls named a logical trade option for James Harden

One player with rumors attached all over the place Friday is James Harden. Harden is working with the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office for a trade destination. The Bulls, who were on the short list of teams with odds to land Harden, are now being mentioned by NBA writers as a team to watch for a potential trade.

Jake Fischer with Yahoo Sports wrote about where Harden is mostly to end up. Fischer wrote the Bulls were a logical trade option for the 76ers. The Bulls leverage, Zach LaVine:

“Chicago would be one potential trade partner to keep in mind, as the Bulls have made Zach LaVine available in conversations this offseason, sources said, and could also send an All-Star such as DeMar DeRozan back to Philadelphia. But there will be many avenues the Sixers explore before finalizing a Harden trade.”

Harden could be a slight upgrade over LaVine next season. But is it worth it for the Bulls to trade a 28-year-old player for a player who has turned mercenary?

That’ll be a question for the Bulls’ front office to decide. Getting Harden is one thing, but keeping him happy is another. The Bulls much consider the possibility, though, Harden’s star power and playoff experience could help the Bulls next spring.

