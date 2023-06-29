NBA News: Chicago Bulls Star reportedly pressed Billy Donovan to change offensive philosophy

A Chicago Bulls player reportedly didn’t like the offensive scheme last season and asked head coach Billy Donovan to change the philosophy before signing an extension with the team.

On Wednesday, the Bulls signed Nikola Vucevic to a three-year deal worth $60 million. Vucevic said he wanted to give the Bulls a hometown discount in the hopes he, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine could steer the ship back into the playoffs. But Vucevic wants the offense to change.

NBA News: Nikola Vucevic wants the Chicago Bulls offense to change

According to Joe Cowley with the Chicago Sun-Times, Vucevic talked to Donovan about his role changing with the Bulls next season if he signed an extension:

A source said that Vucevic had several conversations with coach Billy Donovan about how he was used in the offense; that came up in the negotiations. Vucevic would like to see more touches, allowing him to be a playmaker or attack in the paint, especially when he feels he has a mismatch. Far too often, Vucevic would get a smaller guard or wing switched onto him, and that mismatch was ignored. Donovan specifically pointed out several times this past season that his ballhandlers missed opportunities to feed the big man in those situations.

The Bulls are planning an overhaul on offense this offseason. Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said after this year’s draft, the Bulls’ offense needs to change, especially in outside shooting. The Bulls could go into the luxury tax to fix their exterior shot selection.

But problems inside the paint shouldn’t be an issue for the Bulls with Vucevic. That’s why the Bulls gave up the capital they did to trade for a player that was having an All-Star season. Surprisingly, it took a conversation with Donovan after the season for the Bulls to look at getting Vucevic the ball when he faces smaller defenders.

