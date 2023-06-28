Report: Chicago Bulls send offer to 3 upcoming free agents

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly sent in offers to three players about to hit free agency on July 1. The Bulls plan to be aggressive in free agency in an offseason that has already seen them take chances. The team traded into the second round of last week’s draft to take Julian Phillips.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas has said he intends to try and win with the Bulls’ core three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic mostly intact. Karnišovas said he has the green light from his bosses upstairs to go into the luxury tax to make the Bulls an NBA Finals competitor. He knows the team needs to get better in three-point shooting.

Before the Bulls attempt to bring an elite shooter to Chicago, the team is doing a little housekeeping on its books with players already on the roster. For the next few days, anyways.

According to Keith Smith with Spotrac, the Bulls tendered qualifying offers to three Bulls players: Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and a two-way offer to Terry Taylor.

Those three players will become restricted free agents Saturday.

I’d like to see the Bulls extend Ayo Dosunmu. With Lonzo Ball’s absence, the Bulls could use White for depth at point guard this season–if he can be had at the right price. I think signing White is preferable to bringing in Derrick Rose for a reunion. White, though inconsistent, should have a higher ceiling than the 34-year-old Rose.

Those players will receive interest from other teams in the league. So we’ll see how much the Bulls want to pay to keep them on the roster.

