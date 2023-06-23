Chicago Bulls fans mock Artūras Karnišovas new offseason plan

The Chicago Bulls went big Thursday night with their 2023 rookie class–which included a draft night trade for forward Julian Phillips in the second round. No, the Bulls didn’t make a major trade with Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, but the team added depth that could be helpful off the bench.

Phillips isn’t known for his shooting prowess. Bulls fans didn’t appear overly excited to trade for a player who shot 23.9 percent from the three-point line. After the draft, the team added to their class by signing Adama Sanogo, who won the 2023 NCAA Final Four MVP. Sanogo can score the ball, but he only attempted 52 three-point shots last season. He converted 19 of them for a .365 percentage.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas addressed the Bulls’ offseason plans after drafting Phillips. Reporters asked Karnišovas why they chose Phillips, a poor shooter when the team needed help scoring. Karnišovas said they liked Phillips’ defense. (One would assume they signed Sanogo for the same reason.)

Karnišovas said he understood the Bulls shooting offense needs to be better, especially in three-point scoring. He said he understood the Bulls were the last in the league for their three-point rate. Karnišovas said the team would look to remedy those issues in free agency. He added the Bulls are willing to go into the luxury tax to get better this offseason.

Chicago Bulls fans responded to Artūras Karnišovas’ plan

Bulls fans had a hard time buying what Karnišovas sold them after the draft. Here are the best takes on Twitter of fans reacting to his comments on free agency.

FYI, AK said this last year during the post draft presser and then did not address shooting in FA. And now their resources might be even more limited depending on what Vuc and Coby extend for. So I'm not feeling good about him being able to address that right now. #BullsNation https://t.co/kY9r8yxWsv — Salim (🏀 is 🧬) (@Salim_BGhoops) June 23, 2023

Yeah right just like you signed Derrick jones right https://t.co/2cFJhZ8Kx3 — Rust 𖣘 (@wustdontmiss) June 23, 2023

Prove it to me when free agency opens up and I will buy season tickets again @chicagobulls https://t.co/e1p2KgyNoV — Ahmad H (@itsahmadharb) June 23, 2023

Lol that would be a first https://t.co/vE7YCj4oAZ — Yayo 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@_yayeezy) June 23, 2023

I've heard this lie before. https://t.co/9ApuWEOYKF — Black Hayate (@MightyBlackDuck) June 23, 2023

As long as the team remains competitive "Top 5 or 6 in the conference" they are willing to go into the luxury tax to "resign players". https://t.co/uEy0kheeau — Bull Don't Lie 🙅‍♂️ (@BullDontLie) June 23, 2023

Gonna rule when bringing back Coby is what he means https://t.co/SWOssSGNnw — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) June 23, 2023

