NBA News: Fans stunned by Chicago Bulls surprise draft night trade

The Chicago Bulls entered Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Draft without a pick. The Bulls traded their way into draft to help fill out their roster this offseason making major NBA news.

The Bulls have been looking for offers to potentially shop Zach LaVine for first-round picks this week. The Bulls front office gave Artuas Karnisovas permission before the draft to trade LaVine, and, or DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls traded neither before the draft.

However, the Bulls traded in the second round Thursday night. According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Bills traded two future second-rounders to the Washington Wizards for forward Julian Phillips.

Bulls sent a couple of second-rounders to Washington to enter the draft and pick Julian Phillips, sources said. https://t.co/gdiwSRy39m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Phillips will help to replace Derrick Jones Jr., who declined his player option Wednesday.

NBA News: Chicago Bulls fans react to surprise trade for Julian Phillips

Bulls fans responded to the trade on Twitter after the team drafted Phillips. Here are the best takes of the Bulls pulling off a late-night draft trade.

"couple of second-rounders" to Wizards for Julian Phillips… Bulls first available second to trade is in 2026 https://t.co/v3A0Dnw8cX — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) June 23, 2023

Prices paid at this point imply New York could very well have afforded to move in but chose not to with their targets presumably off the board: https://t.co/Ue97v7yET2 — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) June 23, 2023

Yea I’m done with the bulls. I can’t support this organization this year. @WashWizards I’m happily a new fan https://t.co/dak6bccaz1 — Kam 🧞‍♂️ (@kkvonn) June 23, 2023

Bulls just do the opposite of what they need. Another non shooter. https://t.co/VStHdAGspL — Carlitos (@CHItownHustla15) June 23, 2023

They did something just to say they didn’t do nothing. https://t.co/A5BSmSrlJm — CJ (@CJ_Dym2) June 23, 2023

Andddddd the vibes are kinda dead. We are really not in a position to get rid of what little draft capital we have left https://t.co/qJg6IAPTam — Alexis ⚢ 🏳️‍⚧️ (@alesolren) June 23, 2023

Well, the #Bulls did something. He only shot 23.9% from three last year. The search for shooting continues… https://t.co/yGxnOhr1Zp — Mike Barner (@rotomikebarner) June 23, 2023

If LaVine not traded by next season this franchise deserves to be in eternal poverty https://t.co/1OkDHTJgnG —  ً (@JaMoraht) June 23, 2023

