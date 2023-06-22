Trending
NBA News: Fans stunned by Chicago Bulls surprise draft night trade

The Chicago Bulls entered Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Draft without a pick. The Bulls traded their way into draft to help fill out their roster this offseason making major NBA news.

The Bulls have been looking for offers to potentially shop Zach LaVine for first-round picks this week. The Bulls front office gave Artuas Karnisovas permission before the draft to trade LaVine, and, or DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls traded neither before the draft.

However, the Bulls traded in the second round Thursday night. According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Bills traded two future second-rounders to the Washington Wizards for forward Julian Phillips.

Phillips will help to replace Derrick Jones Jr., who declined his player option Wednesday.

NBA News: Chicago Bulls fans react to surprise trade for Julian Phillips

Bulls fans responded to the trade on Twitter after the team drafted Phillips. Here are the best takes of the Bulls pulling off a late-night draft trade.

