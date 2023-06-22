The Chicago Bulls draft Julian Phillips out of Tennessee after making a draft day trade

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2023 NBA draft with zero scheduled selections due to previous trades, including giving up No. 11 to the Orlando Magic in the Nikola Vucevic deal a few years back.

And as speculation continued to grow about potential trades involving Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls did make a move. But it wasn’t one that fans expected.

The Bulls acquired the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft from Washington and have selected wing Julian Phillips.

Bulls trade for Julian Phillips 19 year old Tennessee wing is a 6'8 wing, 7' wingspan Insane 43 inch vert which led the combine Poor 3PT shooter: 24% but shot 82% on FTs and got to the line a TON Great 1.6 stl rate and 2.9 block rate — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) June 23, 2023

The 19-year-old Phillips played one season at Tennessee after committing as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class.

He averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Volunteers. Check out some highlights of Phillips below:

