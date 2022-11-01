The Chicago Bulls have a growing list of players doubtful for Tuesday’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls are somewhat depleted as their latest injury report includes a number of names that make the team tick.



Backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, was ruled out on the team’s latest injury report. It will be his second consecutive absence, in addition to Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.



In addition, Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine and Coby White are all questionable for the Nets game.



Drummond’s injury is not thought to be serious by the Chicago Bulls medical staff, according to Coach Bill Donovan’s recent update, but his absence will be felt for however many games he misses. The Center averages 9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1 steal while playing just 16.8 minutes per game this season, stabilizing a second string frontcourt that runs small without him.



Dosunmu, meanwhile, suffered a thoracic contusion after taking a hard fall in the third quarter of the Spurs game. He, like Drummond, missed the 76ers game Saturday, but unlike Drummond, practiced with the Bulls on Monday.



LaVine being listed on the injury report continues an early-season trend for back-to-back sets as he manages his left knee, which underwent surgery in the offseason and experienced soreness in the wake of the preseason. Donovan said Monday the team has not yet formalized how they will manage this week’s back-to-back at Brooklyn on Tuesday then home for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.



White’s injury, a left quadricep contusion, is a fresh addition to the report. He is averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench so far this season, but is of increased importance in the game’s LaVine or Dosunmu miss.



The Chicago Bulls enter Tuesday’s game 3-4, while the Nets’ 2-5 record places them ahead of the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and the 1-6 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference standings.





