NBA News: Chicago Bulls are a threat to poach a highly wanted free agent (Report)

The Chicago Bulls are flush with some cash after the NBA granted the team a $10.2-million player exemption due to the nature of the injury to Lonzo Ball. One free agent has appeared as a viable choice for the Bulls to sign with the money from the exemption.

The Bulls needed to add help to their core roster to make the team more competitive this season after failing to make the playoffs last season.

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls are a threat to sign Christian Wood

The Bulls are in need of help at the forward position, and according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Bulls are viewed by the Los Angeles Lakers front office as a team that could sign forward Christian Wood:

“According to sources familiar with the team’s free-agent pursuits but not authorized to speak publicly, the Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood. The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal.”

Wood averaged 16.6 points, 1.8 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game with the Dallas Mavericks last season. His three-point percentage for his career is .379, which is good for a big man. That would keep with the theme of the Bulls’ front office in free agency signings this offseason.

Wood’s last contract offered him a base salary of about $13.7 million annually. He could be a key piece for the Bulls to add to their lineup if they want to make a playoff run this season.

