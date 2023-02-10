Russell Westbrook to the Chicago Bulls is starting to pick up momentum…

The Chicago Bulls stayed put at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, being one of two teams not to make a trade this season. Instead, Bulls brass believes this team has enough to make a run and opted not to ‘blow it up’ and trade pieces away.

And now, they could be in the market for a veteran point guard.

With Lonzo Ball likely not returning this season, the Bulls are looking at the buyout market to add a veteran point guard to come in and run the offense. There aren’t a lot of options but one player that is being connected to them is Russell Westbrook.

After being traded from Los Angeles to Utah in a three-team deal, Westbrook is expected to be bought out and can sign with any team. If he does hit the buyout market, NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski mentions the Bulls as a team to keep an eye on:

“If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Woj, via Real GM. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.”

Westbrook and Billy Donovan have a past going back to Oklahoma City, so it does make sense.

Is Russell Westbrook the best option for the Chicago Bulls?

Add in that we’ve seen this team already with Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso at the guard position, and the Bulls may look at Westbrook as the other option to at least try.

After-all, it might not be that bad?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE