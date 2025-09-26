Chicago Cubs issue murky update on Cade Horton injury

The Chicago Cubs are playoff-bound no matter what. Where they’ll play in the opening series of the playoffs, however, is still up in the air. As of right now, their magic number for clinching the top Wild Card seed– and home field advantage throughout the three-game Wild Card series– remains at 2.

With three games left in the regular season, things haven’t entirely been settled when it comes to postseason play.

One of the biggest question marks now centers around the team’s starting pitching and who, exactly, will be taking the mound in the Wild Card series versus the San Diego Padres and in which order they will go.

Cade Horton’s back issues

Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Horton seemed to have assumed the position of favorite to start game one, until reported back stiffness forced him to be removed from his last start on Tuesday, just three innings and 29 pitches into his outing.

At the time, Cubs manager Craig Counsell explained away the back issue as a byproduct of a lingering illness and a recurrent cough that Horton had developed. Counsell (as well as Horton, himself) addressed the quick hook on Tuesday as purely a precautionary measure.

A subsequent MRI, however, made the situation a bit murkier as “areas of concern” were identified, even as Counsell was insisting that Horton would be ready to pitch in the playoffs, which kick off this coming Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs comment on Horton’s readiness

“Cade is on track still,” Counsell told media prior to Thursday’s loss to the New York Mets. “There’s some areas of concern in the ribs in the MRI. We’re going to continue to get more information on it and see where that leads us [and] use time on our side.

“But right now, Cade is a go.”

With three games and an off day left before the Wild Card series, Counsell and the Cubs are feeling out the situation and exploring their options, while seeing just how hard and long Horton can go.

“This is what we want to get more information about,” Counsell said. “That’s why we’re trying to make sure we know exactly what we’re treating, and I think as the days go on, rule stuff in and rule stuff out. And Cade progressing, we’ll kind of know how he’s feeling, and then we’ll be able to make a good decision.”

Reading between the lines

That last statement doesn’t exactly instill confidence that the Cubs know, exactly, what they’re dealing with. It also blows out of the water the idea that the 24-year-old will absolutely, positively be ready to pitch during the first round of postseason play.

Remember, this is also the same Cubs team that hasn’t exactly been forthcoming with information regarding injuries to players. Last year, it was never revealed that Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner were playing through injury for most, if not all, of the season. This season, Counsell and company allowed right fielder Kyle Tucker to play through a hairline fracture in his hand, with the injury only being acknowledged by Counsell about two months later, after a report on the injury was published by ESPN.

So, who really knows what’s the true nature of Horton’s injury right now? All we do know is that the Cubs need the arm that’s become top pitcher in the rotation, marking an incredible 8-1 record with a 1.03 ERA since the All-Star break.

For what it’s worth, Horton was seen throwing in the outfield prior to Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

