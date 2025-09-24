Chicago Bears offense showing major improvement in 2025

While it is very early, the Chicago Bears’ offense has shown many bright spots. It clearly has not been perfect through three games. The offensive line was very disappointing during the first two games, and the running game has yet to get going. However, Caleb Williams has been able to show signs of growth.

The Bears’ starting quarterback threw for four touchdown passes and nearly 300 passing yards during Week 3’s dominating victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Williams also leads the NFL in touchdown passes alongside Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers. Yes, it has been only three games. However, the effect the head coach Ben Johnson has had on the Bears’ offense is showing already.

The Chicago Bears’ offense is ranked in the top ten for two different stats

The Bears’ offense, shockingly, is in the top ten of NFL teams in two major categories. According to ESPN’s stats, the Bears’ offense ranks 10th overall in total yards per game with 347. They fall just behind the Washington Commanders, who average 354 yards per game. The Buffalo Bills lead the league with 420 yards per game.

The team also ranks ninth overall in points per game at 25.3. According to Just Another Year Chicago Bears, the last time the Bears had an offense ranked this high was in 2013, when Marc Trestman was in his first season as Bears head coach.

While there have still been some flaws, Ben Johnson has done absolute wonders for this team. Week 3’s win over Dallas was a huge step in the right direction. The Bears will try to improve to a .500 record on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

