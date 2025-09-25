Chicago Blackhawks forward Colton Dach is making a strong case to secure a full-time NHL role in the 2025–26 season. During the team’s preseason opener against the Detroit Red Wings, Dach showcased the physical edge and skill set that new head coach Jeff Blashill envisions as essential to the roster.

From exchanging shoves with opponents to creating scoring chances, Dach’s performance reflected exactly what the Blackhawks need from a young power forward eager to solidify his place.

Physical Play and Growing Confidence for Colton Dach

Within the first minute of Tuesday’s game, Dach delivered everything the coaching staff has been asking of him: grit, strength, and offensive creativity. He finished a big check, challenged Detroit’s Austin Watson, and generated a quality backhanded shot from the slot. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, Dach thrives on playing physically and being “in the middle of things,” as he described after a recent practice.

This mindset is not new for the 22-year-old. The Blackhawks have consistently encouraged Dach to embrace his size and edge over the last three seasons. Despite injuries slowing his progress, Dach has demonstrated flashes of dominance, including a strong stretch with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs two years ago and a late-season NHL surge last year. Over a 10-game span starting March 1, Chicago posted an impressive 55.47% expected goals rate at five-on-five with Dach on the ice.

While an elbow injury in late March ended his NHL season early, Dach returned to Rockford for the Calder Cup playoffs, where his physical presence again stood out. He relished the confrontational, playoff-style hockey, proving he could handle the intensity and protect teammates when needed.

Blashill’s Vision for Colton Dach’s Role

Coach Jeff Blashill believes Dach can carve out a critical spot in the Blackhawks’ lineup, potentially as a top-six forward alongside elite talent like Connor Bedard. “He’s got enough skill to play with good players,” Blashill said. “Where he can separate himself is by being a big power forward, being physical on the forecheck, hard at the net front, and adding team toughness.”

That toughness includes a willingness to fight when necessary. With enforcer Pat Maroon no longer on the roster, Blashill sees Dach as a player who can bring much-needed grit and camaraderie to the ice. Dach welcomes that responsibility, saying he’s never been afraid to stand up for teammates: “If it has to happen, it has to happen. That’s part of being a bigger guy and a stronger physical presence.”

Training camp has only reinforced Blashill’s confidence. Dach opened alongside veterans Sam Lafferty and Nick Foligno and was later promoted to a line with Bedard and Ryan Donato after an injury to André Burakovsky. In Tuesday’s preseason game, Dach logged 16:21 of ice time, led the team with six hits, and recorded two shots on goal.

Now entering his third professional season, Dach feels more comfortable and vocal in the locker room, fueled by last year’s NHL experience and familiarity with the staff and teammates. His focus is on proving he belongs for a full 82-game schedule and helping the Blackhawks push toward the playoffs.

With his unique combination of size, speed, and edge, Colton Dach is showing he can become a cornerstone power forward for the Chicago Blackhawks if he can stay healthy and continue to deliver the physical, two-way game his coaches and teammates expect.

