Coby White wants to remain with the Bulls in free agency

The once No. 7 overall pick for the Bulls in the 2018 NBA draft is out of his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent this summer. The Bulls will have the right to offer him a qualifying offer and match any offer sheet White finds in free agency.

According to Coby White “It is new for me obviously being a restricted free agent so I hope it works out for the best,” White said on Saturday. “I love Chicago. I love my teammates. I love the front office. So, you know, I would like to be back but a lot of that’s out of my control. It’s a business at the end of the day and I understand decisions have to be made. So if I’m back, great. But if I’m not, you got to live with it.”

Coby White is going to be a restricted free agent this offseason. He said that he would like to be back with the Chicago Bulls but knows it's a business at the end of the day. "I love Chicago." Coby said that he wants to be a starting point guard in the NBA. (Via @chicagobulls) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 16, 2023

Overall, White performed admirably for the Bulls this season, averaging just under a 10-3-3 line and showing significant development as a defender and distributor.

Previously regarded as a one-dimensional scorer who need the ball in his hands, Coby White has improved his game on both ends of the court. His ball security and decision-making have improved, as evidenced by his 74 total turnovers this season, a new season low.

Cody White defensive abilities passed both the eye and the statistics tests. For the first time in his career, he had a 114 defensive rating and a positive defensive box plus/minus. He had a -1.2 DBPM or worse in each of the previous three seasons. White is also one of the Bulls’ greatest perimeter shooters, having made more over 37% of his 4.6 tries per game this season.

Coby White has grown and developed a lot since joining the league. His leadership is one of the outside-the-box scores he indicated he wants to improve on. He’s gaining traction in the communication area, becoming more vocal both on and off the floor.

