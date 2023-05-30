Connor Bedard is an important forward for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks were the winners of this year’s 2023 NHL Draft Pick Selection, landing the first overall pick, which has implications that they will select Connor Bedard during that run and also try to improve the team’s well-being during the offseason.

The importance of this pick is that he is exceptionally talented, compared to the likes of current ice-hockey elites, who he looks up to and practices on his game to duplicate their intensity. Bedard has a game that he says he works on to keep up with the NHL greats and most importantly keeps his composure the same way.

His ability to move and protect the puck is far from end to end is far more genuine, also a shot with a heck-of-a-quick release has given him a reputation as a complete player since Auston Matthews was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not to mention that he is only 17 years old.

Bedard this past season broke records in his respective league and on the World Juniors Championship platform, being congratulated by several superstars in the hockey world past and present.

What will Connor Bedard bring to the Chicago Blackhawks?

His importance to the Blackhawks team is as simple.

The dominating skating and stick-handling ability will give him an edge on-ice against most opponents, with a thrust of help from his linemates, who will be shuffled to see where he fits in nicely.

Depending on how the team performs before the quarter mark of next season, it will be determined, what type of adjustments will be needed to make him feel more comfortable with the team and who will be that veteran piece to guide him. Similar to Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks.

Connor will be looked upon as a quick-learning student in the National Hockey League, and especially for the Chicago as his leadership skills will be tested days in and out.

This will be a defining moment for GM Kyle Davidson, who is making all the right moves to procure a good team. For head coach Luke Richardson this will be an innovative offseason to ensure that Connor’s skills are utilized at their peak.

