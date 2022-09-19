Chicago Cubs injury riddled season coming to a close

It has been a long season on the North Side for the Cubs. They currently sit in third place in the NL central at 62-84 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Clearly the Cubs won’t be partaking in the post season this year.

Usually this is the time of the year where teams that have been eliminated from post season contention try out some new things for next year or give some young guys the call to the bigs. This is exactly what they are doing but boy is their lineup hard to watch at the moment.

Lackluster lineup

This is Chicago’s lineup for Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins:

Zach McKinstry, 2B Ian Happ, LF Yan Gomes, C Franmil Reyes, DH P.J. Higgins, 1B David Bote, 3B Nelson Velázquez, RF Michael Hermosillo, CF Chris Morel, SS

This might as well be an Iowa Cubs lineup, things have got to be rough injury wise when the third hitter in your lineup is a 35 year old catcher whom is hitting .242 this year. With Wilson Contreas, Nico hoerner, Seiya Suzuki, and Nick Madrigal all out, the Cubbies just don’t have that many options to bolster their lineup.

Even tonight’s starter Wade Miley who will be making just his seventh start of the season has spent an incredible amount of time on Chicago’s IL list.

Cubs expansive IL list

As for the Cubs IL list, it is something else to say the least. Across the 2022 MLB regular season the Cubs have placed 32 players on the IL and have spent over $41 million dollars on players who aren’t contributing due to injury. Chicago’s IL members have spent a combined 1,988 days on the IL this season which is the 4th highest total in all of the MLB.

