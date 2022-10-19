Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan set a new franchise mark in the season opening win

The Chicago Bulls made a statement on Wednesday night in their season-opening win on the road at Miami. And it was due in large part to the play of DeMar DeRozan.

The 33-year-old DeRozan is in his second year with the Bulls and he’s already making an Impact this season. DeRozan finished Wednesday’s win over Miami with 37 points including 28 of those in the second half. The 37 points were the most by Bulls player not named Michael Jordan in a season opener.

Following the game, DeRzoan spoke with the media about his performance:

The most points in a season-opener by a Bull not named Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/VG0hXU3Xtq — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 20, 2022

In addition to the 37 points, DeRozan dished out 9 assists for the Bulls. It was a huge performance considering that the team was without Zach LaVine, so they needed someone to step up.

So far, DeRozan looks like he’s on pace to replicate what he did last season for the Bulls. And if he’s even close to that, Chicago fans will take that performance.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE