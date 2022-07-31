Giants acquire Dixon Machado from Chicago Cubs on Sunday

In the fifth inning of Saturday’s loss to the Giants, SS Thairo Estrada was struck in the helmet by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. and had to be helped off the field. The Giants’ other shortstop Brandon Crawford is also out of the lineup due to a knee injury. With both shortstops out the Giants were left with no choice but to look into trade options to have a playable team.

The Cubs have acquired minor-league RHP Raynel Espinal from the Giants for INF Dixon Machado. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 31, 2022

In the trade, the Giants received 30-year-old Dixon Machacho and in turn, the Cubs gained Raynel Espinal. Espinal, in his first full year in the MiLB, has a W-L 40-33 and an ERA of 3.64. According to ESPN, while Espinal was with the Sacramento Triple-A team he had an ERA of 5.29.

For Sunday’s series finale in San Francisco, Dixon Machacho will be taking over for shortstop against the Cubs. This will be the first time that Dixon Machado has played in the big leagues in four years.

