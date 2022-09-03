Dylan Cease pitched an absolute gem earning his 13th win of the season as the White Sox won their fourth in a row in a key series against the Twins.

Dylan Cease was one pitch away from history when he lost a no-hitter on the last batter of the bottom of the 9th inning.

Luis Arraez breaks it up with two outs in the 9th. — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2022

You have to wonder if the Sox scoring six runs in the eighth inning led to the Twins getting the final hit off of Dylan Cease. But all that matters is the win.

A gem on the South Side from Dylan Cease. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HLaTjCkeIl — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2022

The White Sox won 13-0 as Dylan Cease threw a one-hit shutout in a masterful performance for the White Sox who have won four straight and now find themselves 2.5 games out of first place in the AL Central.

The White Sox winning streak comes with manager Tony La Russa being out indefinitely with health issues. let the speculation build on the team responding to La Russa’s health issues because they play better without him, or whether they’re playing for him.

The White Sox will look to close out the Twins with a sweep tomorrow at 1:10 pm with Lucas Giolito getting the start.

