Former Chicago Cubs reliever hints at possible return on Twitter

The Chicago Cubs have been a team on the edge of being contenders all season with some major league call ups in Miguel Amaya and Matt Marvis, and a lot of veteran presence, it should be a fun year to watch the team as Cubs fans.

This being said, its now apparent that a former World Series winning reliever with the Chicago Cubs is teasing making a comeback to the league on Twitter.

Cubs fans of course reacted to the tweet, saying they want the now 37-year-old reliever, Pedro Strop back on the roster.

Bring back Pedro Strop. This is how we win again https://t.co/XdjZzifMia — Baker Slayfield 🥶🥶💫🔱 (@BakerSlayfie1d7) May 7, 2023

Strop has not pitched in a major league game since 2021 with the Cubs. Although he’s been pitching in the Dominican Winter league with Leones de Escogido team.

As much fun as it would be to have the “hats to the left” mantra back in a cubbie blue uniform, the Chicago Cubs bullpen currently has enough right handed help. Still fun to think about as Strop was a fan favorite on the team.

In the meantime, take a listen to Strops second job as a music artist with the song below.

one of the best songs Ive ever heard, cub for life pic.twitter.com/0QvFGlHPDa — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) January 17, 2023

