A former Cubs pitcher, Dave Hillman has passed away at age 95

Dave Hillman, a pitcher who made waves in the mid to late 1950’s for the Chicago Cubs has passed away at the age of 95.



Hillman had been at the Brookdale assisted-living facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, since the first of May and died from natural causes.



Signed in 1950, he had several good years in the Cubs system but somehow wasn’t called to the big club until 1955, when he was 27. Then he posted reasonable numbers in 1958 and 1959, which were the team’s two best years of that decade, and Ernie Banks’ two MVP seasons.

Dave Hillman, who died Sunday, at the age of 95, was a dear friend and will be greatly missed. Here he’s shown holding a picture of him pitching for the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/MfpJ93I6EE — Gaylon White (@GaylonWhite) November 21, 2022

The right-hander compiled a 21-37 record with three saves and a 3.87 ERA in a 188-game MLB career that spanned from 1955-1962 and featured stints with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets.



“The best way to describe Dave would be as a hard-luck pitcher on bad-luck teams,” Gaylon Hooper White, a baseball author/historian and a longtime friend of Hillman’s, said. “His record is really deceiving.”



Prior to his death, Hillman was the oldest living New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds player.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE