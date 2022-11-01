Ian Happ Has Won His First Career Gold Glove

Cubs outfielder and star Ian Happ had a breakout season, and is now rewarded as the best left fielder in the National League for 2022.

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner – Left Field – NL: Ian Happ #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/rpzcW4qNBd — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 1, 2022

2022 was a career best for Happ. He made his first All Star Game; set a career high in total bases, hits, doubles, and hits; and eliclipsed 100 home runs.

According to the Chicago Tribune, he is also making Cubs history:

He is the first Cubs left fielder to win a Gold Glove since Rawlings introduced the award in 1957.

Happ was rumored to be on the trading block after his best season of his five year career, but was kept and finished off 2022 as a Cub. Happ led NL Left Fielders in Defensive Runs Saved with 13 and Ultimate Zone Rating with 8.3.

Happ is likely to be the franchise cornerstone next season, and is a fan favorite. The 28 year old from Pittsburgh has talked many times about his love for Cubs fans, Wrigley Field, and his teammates, but the award is going to bring his price tag up when he hits free agency next winter.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE