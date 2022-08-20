After a season riddled with injuries, Chicago Cubs second basemen Nick Madrigal is starting to heat up.

Nick Madrigal is in the midst of his first season with the Chicago Cubs. Madrigal has a reputation for having great contact skills, but Cubs fans haven’t gotten to see these skills on full display until recently.

Nick Madrigal has only appeared in 43 games this season. Since he’s dealt with so many injuries, he’s had difficulty getting his feet under him. Madrigal’s batting average with the Chicago White Sox seemed to never dip below .300. That is something Cubs fans haven’t had the pleasure of witnessing. If Madrigal keeps producing the way he has been lately, fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Since coming off the IL on August 4th, Madrigal has been on a tear. His batting average has quickly been trending upwards and currently sits at a solid .250. In the month of August, Madrigal is hitting .325 with a .342 on-base percentage.

Nick Madrigal had his second three-hit game and his fourth multi-hit game since returning from the IL on 8/4. pic.twitter.com/GfKOOqiUds — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 19, 2022

Madrigal and newly acquired DH Franmil Reyes have been a big part of the Cubs’ recent hot streak. Although the Cubs aren’t close to competing for a playoff spot this season, seeing the team have some life is encouraging for next year. The Cubs have won 5 straight series but have a tougher schedule on the horizon.

Nick Madrigal might be considered a fringe player when projecting a starting lineup for 2023. There’s no denying his improved defensive capabilities and contact-hitting skills. Madrigal’s role with the team will be highly impacted by the Cubs’ decisions in free agency.

