Chicago Bulls actively shopping star player for major trade shakeup per bombshell report

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly in the works to try and trade a major piece of the team’s core this offseason. The Bulls’ front office is expected to keep most of the unit intact this offseason. Artūras Karnišovas has said the team intends to stay the course instead of blowing the team up and starting from scratch.

The Chicago Bulls need to change the roster some

However, the Bulls still need to tinker with the lineup. Point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss most of next season. The Bulls struggled without him last season. The signing of Patrick Beverley helped, but he’s hitting free agency this season. The Bulls are working to re-sign Nikola Vucevic this summer. With the team not a fan of paying the luxury tax, one of the big three (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Vucevic) will likely have to go.

Most analysts think the Bulls will decide between keeping DeRozan and LaVine. DeRozan is a great player, but he’s aging. LaVine is inconsistent, but he can be a menace to opposing defenses. Also to keep in mind, the 28-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Bulls last offseason. LaVine and DeRozan can sometimes step on each other’s toes on offense, so trading one and getting help for another role might suit the Bulls better next year.

The Bulls are shopping Zach LaVine

According to Jake Fischer with Yahoo Sports, the Bulls are shopping LaVine. The team believes they can get more in return for LaVine than what the Washington Wizards can receive for Bradley Beal:

“Wishful executives will keep their eyes peeled on Portland and Damian Lillard, but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal.”

The Bulls appear to be trying to go into win-now mode by offering LaVine instead of DeRozan. Pairing a veteran star or two with DeRozan probably gives the Bulls the best chance of winning in the playoffs in the next couple of seasons. Holding on to LaVine would give the Bulls more time to keep a star player, but there isn’t a guarantee they’d land enough auxiliary help to make a dent in the postseason.

