Trending
Bulls

Chicago Bulls: Fan comments about extending Nikola Vucevic aren’t nice

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
nikolavucevic 3
Photo courtesy of Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images.

Nikola Vucevic claimed to want to give the Chicago Bulls a “hometown” discount. His $7.5 million overpay is about the kind of discount that screams Chicago to me. Bulls fans seemed mostly irate after the deal became official Wednesday.

The Bulls needed to sign Vucevic this season, and not because he’s played at an All-Star level after being traded from the Orlando Magic. The Bulls need something near his value on the roster to at least have a piece to trade.

The team must now decide whether to go big in free agency or trade one of their big three away.

Chicago Bulls
Photo courtesy of Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls fans react to Nikola Vucevic news

Bulls fans made strong comments on social media after the team announced Vucevic was staying on. Some fans understood the idea needed to be made. Others were irate with the front office. Here are the best takes on Vucevic re-signing with the Bulls.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply