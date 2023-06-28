Chicago Bulls: Fan comments about extending Nikola Vucevic aren’t nice

Nikola Vucevic claimed to want to give the Chicago Bulls a “hometown” discount. His $7.5 million overpay is about the kind of discount that screams Chicago to me. Bulls fans seemed mostly irate after the deal became official Wednesday.

The Bulls needed to sign Vucevic this season, and not because he’s played at an All-Star level after being traded from the Orlando Magic. The Bulls need something near his value on the roster to at least have a piece to trade.

The team must now decide whether to go big in free agency or trade one of their big three away.

Chicago Bulls fans react to Nikola Vucevic news

Bulls fans made strong comments on social media after the team announced Vucevic was staying on. Some fans understood the idea needed to be made. Others were irate with the front office. Here are the best takes on Vucevic re-signing with the Bulls.

I dont care what ANY Bull fans says that whines about this, It was absolutely necessary to keep Vuce… Good work AK! #Bullsnation https://t.co/E4exmawJhD — BearsOffseasonJunky (@DRULZ29) June 28, 2023

The people who don’t like this don’t understand basketball or team building. It would have made no sense to let him walk now. So many group-thinkers in our fanbase sometimes… https://t.co/3TyBEk85lw — Chicago Sports Central (@chicagocentral) June 28, 2023

Predictable…the NBA can be weird, it makes more sense to extend players that don’t fit because you don’t want to lose the asset because it makes trades harder and it’s not like they would have had 20 million to play w/ if they didn’t extend him https://t.co/TRI7L9i3gx — MeRk (@Merk256) June 28, 2023

Solid deal now they just need to round out the roster with a pg and lots of shooting. Another athletic big would help too https://t.co/ovaeExvr4v — 👑✊🏾🐍⚖️ (@EdubEsq) June 28, 2023

if i said what i really think about this, i would be permanently suspended https://t.co/MgLj3q1z6c pic.twitter.com/f37kKKbRrD — joseph 💫 (@joseph9320_) June 28, 2023

The Bulls affinity with being perpetually mediocre is really something to watch https://t.co/6LiXMLxQcG — Bryce (@Brycearoni8) June 28, 2023

I'm going to speak for many Bulls fans https://t.co/npeHUb5yGw pic.twitter.com/yCp9VUci4n — Bill Bixby #RollTide (@TSmitty3000) June 28, 2023

